Citizen group leads Livingston police to child pornography suspect
LIVINGSTON, Texas - Livingston PD is crediting a Houston-based citizen group for leading to the arrest of a suspected child predator.
What we know:
The Livingston Police Department says 59-year-old resident David Burks has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.
According to the department, a private citizen group called "PredatorPoachers" contacted police about Burke. The group was allegedly communicating with the suspect online as he was planning to meet with a minor.
Police gathered evidence from the group, then learned through their investigation that Burke allegedly had "multiple digital files depicting child sexual abuse material."
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about crimes related to child exploitation is encouraged to contact police.
The Source: Livingston Police Department