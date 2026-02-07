Citizen group leads Livingston police to child pornography suspect

The Brief A 59-year-old Livingston man is accused of possessing child pornography. A Houston-based citizen group allegedly communicated with the suspect, then gave the evidence to police. Anyone with information about similar crimes is encouraged to contact police.



Livingston PD is crediting a Houston-based citizen group for leading to the arrest of a suspected child predator.

Group leads to Livingston arrest

What we know:

The Livingston Police Department says 59-year-old resident David Burks has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

According to the department, a private citizen group called "PredatorPoachers" contacted police about Burke. The group was allegedly communicating with the suspect online as he was planning to meet with a minor.

Police gathered evidence from the group, then learned through their investigation that Burke allegedly had "multiple digital files depicting child sexual abuse material."

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about crimes related to child exploitation is encouraged to contact police.