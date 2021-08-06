LIST: 'Super Saturday Vaccination Day' locations in the Houston area

article

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and numerous other Houston-area school districts announced a new initiative on Wednesday to get children ages 12 and over vaccinated.

The initiative called "Super Saturday Vaccination Day" aims to get families and children vaccinated before heading back to school.

"If you are unvaccinated, you are a threat to yourself and everyone around you, especially your family," said Dr. David Persse, chief medical officer for the City of Houston, said on Wednesday. "This virus is spreading so rapidly that most unvaccinated people may get COVID-19 and many will get sick enough to need hospital care. Every person who is hospitalized for COVID-19 occupies a bed that’s needed for typical emergencies like heart attacks, strokes, and trauma."

The vaccination days will start on Saturday, August 7, and will take place every Saturday in August in different school campuses throughout the Houston region.

Here are the dates, locations, and times for the sites:

Saturday, August 7, 2021



AAMA Sanchez Charter School, 6001 Gulf Fwy., 77023

9 a.m.-2 p.m.



Alief Center for Talent Development, 14411 Westheimer Rd., 77082

8 a.m.-1 p.m.



Bush Elementary, 9730 Stroud Dr., 77036

7 a.m.-12 p.m.



Crosby High School, 333 Red Summit Dr,, 77532

11 a.m.-1 p.m.



Deady Middle School, 2500 Broadway St., 77012

9 a.m.-2 p.m.



Dogan Elementary, 4202 Liberty Rd., 77026

10 a.m.-1 p.m.



Kashmere High School, 6900 Wileyvale Rd., 77028

10 a.m.-1 p.m.



M.O. Campbell Education Building, 1865 Aldine Bender, 77032

9 a.m.-11 a.m.



North Shore Senior High School, 353 Castlegory Dr., 77049

9 a.m.-12 p.m.



Panther Stadium, 11433 E. Sam Houston Pkwy. N., 77044

TBD



Saturday, August 14, 2021



Audrey Lawson Middle School, 14000 Stancliff St., 77045

10 a.m.-2 p.m.



Genoa Staff Development Center, 12900 Almeda Genoa Rd., 77034

TBD



Hollibrook Elementary, 3602 Hollister Rd., 77080

9 a.m.-1 p.m.



Huffman Elementary, 24403 E Lake Houston Pkwy., 77336

TBD



Las Americas & Jane Long Academy, 6501 Bellaire Blvd., 77074

9 a.m.-1 p.m.



Meadow Wood Elementary, 14230 Memorial Dr., 77079

9 a.m.-1 p.m.



Northbrook Middle School, 3030 Rosefield Dr., 77080

9 a.m.-1 p.m.



Pine Shadows Elementary, 9900 Neuens Rd., 77080

9 a.m.-1 p.m.



ProVision Academy, 4590 Wilmington, 77051

10 a.m.-2 p.m.



Spring Branch Elementary, 1700 Campbell Rd., 77080

9 a.m.-1 p.m.



Stevenson Middle School, 9595 Winkler Dr., 77017

9 a.m.-1 p.m.



Worthing High School, 9215 Scott St., 77051

10 a.m.-1 p.m.



Saturday, August 21, 2021



Bruce Elementary School, 510 Jensen Dr., 77020

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.



Energized For Excellence Academy, 6201 Bissonet St., 77081

9 a.m.-1 p.m.



Hollibrook Elementary, 3602 Hollister Rd., 77080

9 a.m.-1 p.m.



Meadow Wood Elementary, 14230 Memorial Dr., 77079

9 a.m.-1 p.m.



Northbrook Middle School, 3030 Rosewood Dr., 77080

9 a.m.-1 p.m.



Pine Shadows Elementary, 9900 Neuens Rd., 77080

9 a.m.-1 p.m.



Spring Branch Elementary, 1700 Campbell Rd., 77080

9 a.m.-1 p.m.



Washington High School, 4204 Yale St., 77018

9 a.m.-12 p.m.



Worthing High School, 9215 Scott St., 77051

10 a.m.-1p.m.



Yates High School, 3650 Alabama St., 77004

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, August 28, 2021



AAMA Sanchez Charter School, 6001 Gulf Freeway, 77023

TBD



Edison Middle School, 6901 Avenue I, 77011

9 a.m.-1 p.m.



The Berry Center, 8877 Barker Cypress Rd., 77433

TBD