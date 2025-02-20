Family seeks justice in fatal Houston hit-and-run; $5,000 reward offered

The Brief Two months after Lilia Vasquez was killed in a hit-and-run, Houston police are still searching for the suspect, with a $5,000 reward offered for information leading to an arrest. Vasquez's family, including her daughter Mariana, is seeking justice and urging the driver to come forward, while remembering Lilia as a beloved mother, wife, and athlete. Vasquez's husband, Steve, hopes for both justice and repentance from the driver, as the family and community continue to grieve and seek closure.



Two months after a deadly hit-and-run claimed the life of 61-year-old Lilia Vasquez, Houston police continue to search for the suspect. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

What we know:

Houston police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public's help to identify the person responsible for Lilia Vasquez's death. On December 13, Vasquez, an avid runner, was struck by a truck on the 9200 block of Westpark Drive, just past Fondren. The driver fled the scene, leaving Vasquez with fatal injuries.

What they're saying:

Family's Plea

Mariana Vasquez, Lilia's daughter, expressed the family's desire for privacy during their grieving process. "My family deserves to grieve privately, not publicly in front of the media. This is our only choice right now, though," she said.

Husband's Reflection

Steve, Lilia's husband, shared the emotional toll of the tragedy. "From the tragedy and the violence of it, I think it’s the part that really keeps us from being able to fully move forward and honor her life in a happy way with memories," he said.

Remembering Lilia

Lilia is remembered as a mother, wife, and athlete who was always there for those in need. Her fighting spirit inspires her daughter Mariana in her quest for justice. "I don’t plan on stopping fighting. I feel like this is what she would’ve done and this is what she taught me," Mariana said.

Call for Repentance

Steve, who was married to Lilia for 15 years, hopes the driver will find repentance and take responsibility. "We want justice, there’s no hedging from that, but we also believe that when you do repent, when you do open yourself up, and you take responsibility, mercy is available to you," he said.

Community Support

Lilia’s friends, family, and running community are united in their call for justice. Mariana added, "I think she would really be devastated watching us go through this. She’s always been our rock. It’s just been terrible not having my rock going through the worst experience of my life."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.