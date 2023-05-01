Lightning to blame for Houston Gardens apartment fire

article

A lightning strike is to blame for an apartment fire that sparked up last week in the Houston Gardens area.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire sparked up at 5001 Laura Koppe Road on April 27 around 6:15 a.m.

Officials said when firefighters arrived on the scene, smoke and fire was seen coming from the eaves of an apartment building and made an offensive attack.

A primary search was conducted and crews helped several residents escape safely.

The fire was extinguished and contained to an attic and a bathroom.

No injuries were reported.