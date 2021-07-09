Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:36 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
16
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:37 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:34 PM CDT until WED 9:36 AM CDT, Calhoun County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 12:37 AM CDT until SUN 2:00 AM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:12 AM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:53 AM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 11:40 PM CDT until SUN 5:00 AM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:24 PM CDT until SUN 7:50 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:06 PM CDT, Jackson County
Flood Warning
from FRI 1:02 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Jackson County, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:55 PM CDT until SUN 9:24 AM CDT, Jackson County
Flood Advisory
until FRI 9:45 PM CDT, Calhoun County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Waller County, Wharton County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 4:16 AM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island

Lightning strikes truck in shocking video — Here's why the driver survived

By Gary Gastelu
Published 
News
FOX News

A truck driver in China had the shock of his life when his vehicle was struck by lighting while he was driving it on a highway.

The fireworks happened on July 4 during a storm in Zhejiang province and were caught on the dashcam of a following vehicle.

"There was a thunderstorm and my car was hit by lightning. It happened so fast I didn’t realize what happened until I heard the loud bang," the driver said.

The driver was uninjured and his vehicle suffered only minor damage that included a busted side mirror.

Storm Chaser Braves 2017s Most Dangerous Weather

Cloud to ground lightning captured during a thunderstorm on July 31, 2017 in Safford, Arizona.(Photo credit: Jason Weingart / Barcroft Media via Getty Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the chances of being struck by lightning are around one in 500,000 — but the odds seem to be against motorists right now, as a similar incident happened in Waverly, Kansas, on June 25.

In that instance, a Jeep Grand Cherokee with two parents and three small children aboard had just stopped for an intersection before it was hit.

Everyone was OK in that situation as well, which is not really that surprising: When a vehicle is hit by lighting, its metal body and frame typically act like a Faraday cage that directs the electricity around outside of it, protecting those inside.

Lightning bolt forms crater on pavement

Scattered thunderstorms produced lightning and heavy rain across parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday, June 8.

According to the National Weather Service, damage to certain parts can occur, however, including the tires, which can be burst as the electricity jumps through their steel belts to the ground, the electrical system and the windows, which can shatter due to the defroster wires embedded within them.

Convertible drivers, motorcyclists and those riding in vehicles made of materials other than conductive metal need to be wary in electrical storms, as their vehicles don't offer the same sort of protection against lightning strikes.

Get updates on this story from foxnews.com.