Life-size sculpture dedicated to President George H.W. Bush's service dog, Sully

The late President George H.W. Bush's service dog Sully is being honored with his own life-size bronze AVD Commissions Statue.

America's VetDogs, along with sculptor Susan Bahary, will dedicate the statue on December 2.

The statue will also be on display in the Fidelity Corridor at the George H.W. Bush Library in College Station as a part of the memorial exhibit.

The Labrador retriever became Bush 41’s service dog in June 2018. The pup is carrying out Bush 41’s wishes of serving veterans. He officially became a facility dog for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in February.