Life-size dinosaurs arrive at Houston's NRG Center

The world’s largest, most popular dinosaur event is back in person in Houston. Jurassic Quest has set up at NRG Center from August 4-7.

The experience includes life-size animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur moonwalks, and some of the biggest rideable dinosaurs in North America.

They also have the Jurassic Park Ancient Oceans exhibit, which features a 50 foot-long megalodon shark that you have to see to believe.

Park Ranger Marty, a dinosaur expert with Jurassic Quest, says that although the dinosaurs are cool and awesome, it’s also a wonderful educational experience.

"If your kids are into dinosaurs, keep them interested because dinosaurs are a gateway to science," said Marty.

Tickets are sold in time slots and are going fast for this family favorite event.

