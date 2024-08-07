Expand / Collapse search

LifeFlight makes landing at Godwin Park in southwest Houston

By
Published  August 7, 2024 6:48pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities are responding after LifeFlight appears to have made a landing at a Houston-area park.

Details are limited at this time, but Houston Police Department officers were called to meet firefighters at 5100 Rutherglenn Drive to assist.

Image 1 of 2

 

The reason behind the landing is unclear, officials say.

FOX 26 has reached out to Memorial Hermann for more information and we are awaiting a response.

This is a breaking news story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.