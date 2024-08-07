LifeFlight makes landing at Godwin Park in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities are responding after LifeFlight appears to have made a landing at a Houston-area park.
Details are limited at this time, but Houston Police Department officers were called to meet firefighters at 5100 Rutherglenn Drive to assist.
The reason behind the landing is unclear, officials say.
FOX 26 has reached out to Memorial Hermann for more information and we are awaiting a response.
This is a breaking news story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.