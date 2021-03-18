Liberty, Matagorda County lift COVID-19 vaccine age restrictions

article

Liberty and Matagorda County have lifted age restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines.



In Liberty County, if you are over the age of 18 and want a vaccination, you can visit the Liberty Clinic at the Jack Hartel Building or the Dayton Clinic at the Dayton Community Center.



Registration will take place on site.



In Matagorda County, those 16 and up who want a vaccine can go to the Matagorda County Fairgrounds, located at 4511 FM 2668 in Bay City, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. to get a vaccine on Friday, March 19.



You do not need to make an appointment and you do not have to have an underlying condition, according to officials.

