Liberty County district attorney arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife

Liberty County District Attorney Logan Pickett now finds himself on the other side of the law in Harris County.

Pickett is out on bond after being arrested Saturday morning for reportedly assaulting his wife. According to Houston police, Pickett and his wife were in Houston for an event and staying at the Westin Downtown. Police say the couple was arguing when Pickett pushed his wife causing her to hit a wall and lacerate her head. She ran to the hotel's front desk for help.

Pickett's wife was reportedly advised she needed three stitches by paramedics on the scene but she refused medical attention.

Pickett's bond was set at $1,000 and the judge ordered the suspension of his concealed handgun license. He has no prior convictions.

Pickett is expected back in court Dec. 3.

