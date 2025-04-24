Liberty County Commissioner charged with sexual assault, official oppression

article

The Brief A Liberty County Commissioner has been charged with sexual assault, soliciting prostitution, and official oppression. David Whitmire, 62, is accused of committing the crimes on Dec. 27, 2024. He turned himself in to the Liberty County Jail on Thursday morning and bonded out shortly after.



A Liberty County Commissioner has been charged with sexual assault, soliciting prostitution, and official oppression, according to charges listed on the Liberty County Jail roster.

David Whitmire, 62, turned himself in to the Liberty County Jail early Thursday morning and has since bonded out.

His combined bond was set at $35,000.

Court records show a Liberty County grand jury indicted him on the charges on Wednesday.

The Charges

Dig deeper:

Court documents show the alleged offenses happened on December 27, 2024.

According to the indictment for sexual assault, Whitmire is accused of having non-consensual sex with another person.

According to the indictment for solicitation of prostitution, Whitmire is accused of offering a fee and assistance with child custody to another person for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct.

According to the indictment for official oppression filed on April 23, Whitmire is accused of using his position as a County Commissioner and requesting sexual favors to help the complainant with a child custody situation, knowing the requests were not welcomed by the complainant.

What they're saying:

The Texas Department of Public Safety says they are working on an investigation but do not have any additional information on his charges.

Jennifer Bergman, Liberty County District Attorney, released the following statement:

As District Attorney, I will not tolerate violent criminals or corrupt public officials. I am committed to pursuing justice without fear or favor, and I will use every tool at my disposal to hold individuals accountable, no matter their position.

Public officials must be held to a higher standard. When they betray the trust placed in them by the community, they damage not only their own integrity but also the public's confidence in our system as a whole. I refuse to stand by or be complicit in any "good old boy" system, and by now, that should be clear.

I am not just the District Attorney; I am also a citizen of Liberty County. Like every resident of this community, I expect honesty, transparency, and integrity from those in positions of power. We all deserve better, and I will continue fighting to ensure we get it.

Conditions of bond

According to court documents, Whitmire has to report on a weekly basis until further notice. He is to abstain from using narcotics, controlled substances, marijuana, alcoholic beverages, or any substance capable of causing intoxication.

He is not allowed to be in places that allow the selling and consumption of alcohol.

He will be subject to random urinalysis.

He is not allowed to use or possess any firearms.

He is not to contact, directly or indirectly, the victim in the case.

About Whitmire

According to the Texas State Directory, Whitmire entered into office in 2021. His term as County Commissioner is set to expire in 2028.