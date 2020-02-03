Liberty Co. deputy shot in 2019 dies of heart attack

article

The Liberty County Sheriff's deputy injured in a May 2019 shooting had a heart attack during a therapy session. Deputy Whitten died Monday after being transported to a local hospital.

Whitten was in critical condition after being shot in the neck on May 29. Investigators say Whitten was pursuing a man who had shot three people that day before he himself was shot.

Whitten was with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office for almost five years.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office released the following statement:

"It is with deep sorrow that Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader announced that Deputy Richard Whitten passed away with what, at this time, appears to be a heart attack late this afternoon while he was in physical therapy at a Houston Medical Center facility. Last year Deputy Whitten was shot in the neck while attempting to apprehend an armed murder suspect who had just shot and killed a woman and then shot two males at a business location in mid-Liberty County.

At this early stage no other details are available nor have arrangements been made but when they are an announcement will be issued."

