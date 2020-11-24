Expand / Collapse search

Legendary Music Team delivers McDonald's to Houston homeless ahead of Thanksgiving

By
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 26 Houston

Legendary Music Team help to feed those in need

Legendary Music Team feed homeless community in Houston ahead of Thanksgiving.

HOUSTON - Legendary Music Team is an organization that consists of a rapper, dancer, choreographer, and photographer.

The team hit the streets with McDonald’s Tuesday, Nov. 24 to help feed the homeless in the city. 

The random act of kindness was a first for the group who just wanted to do what they felt was right. 

The group isn't sponsored by the golden arches either.

This is our hard-earned money RKM Legend, told FOX 26. "We just want to be an example...we just want to be that change."
 