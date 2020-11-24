Legendary Music Team delivers McDonald's to Houston homeless ahead of Thanksgiving

Legendary Music Team is an organization that consists of a rapper, dancer, choreographer, and photographer.

The team hit the streets with McDonald’s Tuesday, Nov. 24 to help feed the homeless in the city.

The random act of kindness was a first for the group who just wanted to do what they felt was right.

The group isn't sponsored by the golden arches either.

This is our hard-earned money RKM Legend, told FOX 26. "We just want to be an example...we just want to be that change."

