A man has been charged in an early Saturday morning shooting in League City.

Police say 26-year-old Irkan Notta has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Irkan Notta (League City Police Department)

The shooting occurred around 3:17 a.m. in the 2200 block of Beacon Circle.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls about shots being fired and found a 22-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound.

EMS transported the wounded man to the hospital, and police say he was conscious and speaking with officers.

Police say two witnesses who were with the wounded man when officers arrived stated that Notta was the shooter. According to police, they said Notta fired one or two shots into their pickup truck while they were trying to leave, striking the man.

Police say officers were able to locate Notta nearby, and he was taken into custody. His bond has been set at $100,000.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call Detective Clifton at 281-338-8206.