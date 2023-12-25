A mother duck lost her 11 ducklings in a storm drain on Christmas morning. Officers Bay and Ortega were dispatched to the scene, and they started looking for them right away.

In their initial investigation, the officers found the ducklings had moved further into the storm drain than they were near the opening. However, their worried mother aided the officers in bringing them back.

The ducklings were temporarily blocked from accessing the drain by Officer Ortega, so Officer Bay "ducked" down into the storm drain and successfully rescued all eleven ducklings, according to officials.

Police say after a brief reunion, the family was led back home by their mother. A grateful mama duck quickly gathered her ducklings together, and they all waddled away happily.