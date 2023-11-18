League City motorcycle crash: 1 killed, FM 646 and SH 3 shut down

League City law enforcement is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday night.

According to police, the entire intersection of FM 646 and State Highway 3 is shut down in League City due to an accident with a motorcycle as of 9:30 p.m.

League City Public Information Officer says the crash involved a motorcycle with two people, an SUV, and a pick-up truck.

One male was pronounced dead on the scene and a woman was taken to the hospital, officials say.

A reconstructive accident team is on the scene investigating as well.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we receive more information.