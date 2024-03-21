"The second floor is definitely where you can see the most prevalent mold," said Ashley Olive as she gave us a tour.

This is Olive's dream house, but she and her family haven't lived here for almost two years.

"I tore out this supply vent and this is what we found," Ashley said.

According to lawsuits, Ashley and two other homeowners in the same block have left their homes because there were dangerously high levels of three kinds of mold.

HOUSES: Biden doubles down on billionaire tax plan, homebuyer tax credit

"It's not healthy for anyone to live in an environment with extraordinarily high mold counts," said attorney Ernest Freeman.

He says a professional mold inspection confirmed the dangerously high levels.

"In the tens of thousands of mold spores per cubic meter," Freeman said. "In some instances, over a million."

In his lawsuit against Ashton Woods Homes, Freeman blames shoddy work on the homebuilders' part.

"Specifically, dealing with improperly ventilated attics and then the attic space not being properly sealed to the living spaces below so you have a hot build-up of humid air," he said.

Ashley says she and her family moved out of the house in the summer of 2022 after a licensed mold consultant issued a letter stating in her professional opinion the home was unfit for human habitation.

"It really just depends on the day," said Ashley. "Sometimes I'm mad. Some days I'm sad. More than anything, I just want to bring my children home."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Ashley and her husband are paying the mortgage rent on another house and all the bills for both houses.

"There was certainly some mom guilt knowing I had all five of our children living in this home knowing that it could potentially be affecting them and their future and what that could look like struggling knowing that's what we raised our children in," Ashley said.

Ashton Woods Homes gave FOX 26 this statement, "Ashton Woods has tried to resolve this situation. We continue to work through the Olives’ attorney and remain hopeful that a resolution can be reached."