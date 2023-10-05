Police shot a dog after it bit an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in League City, officials say.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night when the officer responded to the call at a home on Interurban Street.

Animal control on scene after an officer was bitten and a dog was shot.

Authorities say a resident opened the door when the officer knocked, and two dogs ran out and attacked the officer.

Another officer shot one of the dogs, officials say.

An officer reportedly sustained superficial bite wounds and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The wounded dog was also receiving care.

Two other dogs were loaded into an animal control truck. They will be evaluated to determine if they should be classified as dangerous or vicious dogs.