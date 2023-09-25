Excessive speed is suspected as a factor in a tragic deadly crash that occurred on the western outskirts of League City Sunday evening, according to law enforcement officials.

League City police reported a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee, traveling north on West Bay Area Blvd. around 10 p.m., veered off course after passing Lynn Gripon Park. The SUV forcefully collided with a tree situated in the median of the roadway on the driver's side.

There were two occupants in the vehicle who tragically died at the scene. League City Police Department Public Information Officer Jose Ortega reported the driver was 27-years-old and the passenger was 32.

According to authorities, the impact was so forceful it caused the tree to be uprooted and snap into two segments, with about two-thirds of the tree detaching and flipping over the SUV in the process.

Officials believe the jeep hit the tree on the driver's side, resulting in an indentation between the front and rear doors.

Ortega says another driver saw the collision and called 911 for help. The first responder on the scene was a Friendswood Police Department officer who happened to be close by and immediately radioed the League City authorities regarding the incident.

A bystander at the nearby city park's basketball courts reported having heard the crash and approached the scene to see what happened.

The accident site was located just before Clear Creek, marking the border between Galveston and Harris County. The posted speed limit along this stretch of roadway is 35 miles per hour. Notably, this section of the road lacks lighting and features a slight curve as West Bay Area Blvd approaches the creek and Grissom Road.

As of now, the League City Crash Reconstruction Team has not confirmed the precise cause of the crash.

The LCPD Crash Team is conducting an investigation into the accident. If anyone has any further information regarding this case, please contact the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.