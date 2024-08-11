An inmate escaped custody while receiving medical treatment at UTMB Victory Lakes in League City early Sunday morning. Desmond Taylor, 37, who had been arrested on Friday for Assault Family Violence with Previous Convictions, managed to flee from his hospital room, prompting an ongoing search by local authorities. Taylor has since been recaptured following an extensive search.

This booking photo of Desmond Taylor on Friday. (Photo: City of League City)

At the time of his escape, Taylor was believed to be wearing only socks and underwear.

Details of the Arrest

Taylor, a Houston resident, was initially taken into custody by the League City Police Department following his arrest. After his booking at the League City Jail, Taylor complained of a medical issue and was transported to the UTMB Victory Lakes facility for evaluation.

The Escape

Authorities say Taylor made his escape from the hospital room at approximately 1:02 a.m. on Sunday. The circumstances surrounding how he managed to flee are still under investigation. Taylor's hospital gown was discovered outside the building, suggesting he may be attempting to blend in or find clothing.

Recapture

(Photo: City of League City)

Law enforcement officers from League City, supported by multiple surrounding agencies, established a perimeter and initiated a coordinated search of the area. Despite the early morning escape, Taylor was located and arrested in the 1500 block of W League City Parkway near S Gulf Freeway. He was taken back into custody without incident.