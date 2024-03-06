In a statement, Safari Veterinary Care Centers says it's been in business for 40 years and this is the first time something like this has happened.

Both dogs used the facility regularly. "He was really playful," said Rebecca Smythe. "He loved children. He was a gentle dog."

"He was part of the family," Steve Smythe said.

They are talking about their 11-year-old, eight-pound Pomeranian named Cabello.

The couple went out of town and boarded Cabello at Safari Veterinary Care Centers in League City.

ANIMALS: Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research helps return 12 rescued green sea turtles to Galveston

It's something they've done in the past.

Last Friday, Steve said he got a disturbing call.

"It was almost like I felt my heart drop and felt helpless, he said. "One, you're out of town, and two, you never think about getting a call your dog has been attacked."

At first, the couple said it sounded like Cabello had some broken ribs and could possibly survive.

"We did a C-scan. He's broken all his ribs, he's not able to breathe, his lips are kind of purple," said Steve.

A vet at Safari tried to save Cabello but couldn't.

In a statement, Safari says Cabello, "was attacked by a bigger dog that had burst out of its enclosure."

MORE: Oldest no-kill shelter in Houston-area sues developer claiming it's flooding the shelters property

"I'm not a violent person," Steve said. "I throw my phone. I don't know what to say, I was at a loss for words."

Steve says his son-in-law asked the facility to see where it happened and any surveillance video but was denied.

"To violently lose a little guy like that to something bigger and stronger and innocent, there's got to be something that can be done."

In its statement, Safari says, "This is the first time something like this has happened. It's quite literally a one-in-a-million chance. As a result of this incident, we have made physical changes to the kennels to ensure this can not happen again."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Dogs that are boarded never co-mingle, says Safari unless they're from the same family,

Steve Smythe says he's yet to get an explanation from the facility's owner and says he won't rest until he gets answers.

"Everything just seemed to be like a hurricane," he said.

"We just loved him unconditionally," Rebecca Smythe said. "I think we will just always miss him."

Safari Veterinary Care Centers released this statement:

It is with great sadness that I can confirm that one of our boarding dogs was attacked on Friday night by another dog which had burst out of its enclosure. He was given immediate treatment followed by surgery by a Board Certified veterinarian but sadly his injuries were too severe. The families were notified immediately and Animal Control visited the next morning to ensure that the facility was safe.

Safari has been in business for 40 years and this is the first time something like this has happened, it is quite literally a one-in-a-million chance. As a result of this incident, we have made physical changes to the kennels to ensure this can not happen again and upgraded dog handling procedures to enhance the safety of all dogs in our care.

Unfortunately, all dogs are a potential bite risk. The dog that was the attacker has been using our facility regularly since 2016 without incident.

The staff and management deeply regret this incident and are sorry for the loss of a much-loved family member.