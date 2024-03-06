The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research in partnership with the Houston Zoo released 12 green sea turtles that were rescued during the last hard freeze. This is the first group release of turtles that were cold-stunned and unable to survive in the January freezing temperatures.

Green sea turtles are listed as an endangered and threatened species.

The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research at Texas A&M is the lead for sea turtle rescues in the area. Since there are reptiles when bay waters drop below 50 degrees they cold stun. Turtles stop swimming, are blown to shore, and can die.

Anyone seeing stranded turtles should call the state sea turtle hotline at 1-866-TURTLE-5.