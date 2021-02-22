‘Lazarus’ star Sean Riggs previews his powerful character ahead of exclusive debut on Tubi

Tubi, FOX Entertainment’s free streaming service, will exclusively debut the action thriller "Lazarus" from Samuel Goldwyn Films on Feb. 26, the company announced earlier this month.

"Lazarus," starring Sean Riggs, centers around a man who is killed, but his death is a brief affair. Upon regaining consciousness, he discovers he has been gifted with extraordinary powers that allow him to super-heroically fight the organization responsible for plunging his city into darkness.

"He was given a second chance," Riggs, the lead actor and an executive producer of the film, told FOX Television Stations. "But now he’s able to use the skillset of his enemies on to them."

(Lazarus still from movie (Credit: Tubi))

Riggs previously worked with the film’s writer and director R.L. Scott on past movies, including "Touye Pwen: Kill Point" and "Call Me King."

"We created this story together — ‘Lazarus’ — but our relationship goes back further than that," Riggs shared. "It’s really difficult to create an action film, because of budget, but now that we live in this era, where tools are more accessible or affordable, we can go out and create something."

Advertisement

"Lazarus," which proved to be a hybrid between action and thriller, is jam-packed with stunt coordination and features nearly 80 stuntmen. While Riggs had his own stunt double, he also trained to do his own stunts.

"It took a lot of hard work," Riggs said. "I wanted to be that type of actor that can really do a lot of their own stunts."

RELATED: Stream ‘Beast Beast’ on Tubi in exclusive debut of 2020 official Sundance selection

Other actors involved include Costas Mandylor (Saw IV), Noel Gugliemi (Training Day) and R&B superstar Mya (Chicago).

Riggs said he hopes audiences take away a message of discovery when watching the film.

"He’s [Lazarus] finding out who he is. But the moment he starts to find out who he is and what he is here for, why he’s given the significant powers he’s given... wait until the world gets a load of what he can do," Riggs said.

(Still from Lazarus of actor Sean Riggs (Credit: Tubi))

"He takes the souls of his enemies. He can take on their memories, he can take on their power — he can use it to heal himself, and he takes on their physical attributes, and you kind of see that throughout the film," Riggs continued.

The movie sets itself up for a sequel, and when asked about the possibility, Riggs said, "It’s an extremely big universe, and we don’t want it to end there," suggesting that fans of the film could see Lazarus return to the big screen again.

Lazarus joins Tubi’s massive global library of over 30,000 movies and television shows, free to viewers.

RELATED: Happy birthday, John Travolta: These movies featuring the iconic actor are free to stream on Tubi

"Lazarus proves that indie filmmakers can deliver powerful superhero stories, a space usually reserved for the majors," said Adam Lewinson, Tubi’s chief content officer. "Viewers will be treated to a diverse and talented cast in an otherworldly Los Angeles setting, completely free and exclusive on Tubi."

Tubi is an ad-supported video-on-demand service with a massive library of 30,000 movies and television shows that are free to stream for viewers. The service is currently available in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Mexico.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally.

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.