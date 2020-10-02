Lawsuit filed to block Texas Governor’s order for mail-in ballot drop-off locations

A federal judge in Austin is being asked to block Governor Greg Abbott's order that gives counties only one drop-off spot for mail-in ballots.

The Texas and National Leagues of United Latin American Citizens, League of Women Voters of Texas, and two-private citizens filed the lawsuit.

“What we hope to get out of it is a reversal of opinion from the governor. It is not funny, it is very serious, and that is why a number of organizations have come together along with the League of Women Voters. We just want him to come back and really think about this,” said MaryJane Mudd, President of the League of Women Voters of Houston.

The organization is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

“This decision by the governor makes things less safe, less accessible, and ultimately will suppress votes here in Harris County,” said Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins. “Legal action is already unfolding that should reverse this very, very unconstitutional decision.”

“We aren’t going to let this stop us. We are enthused. We are excited. This is one of the most important elections of our lifetime. We don’t want people to be deterred from that but we really would like to make it easier. To answer your question, if it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out. We are going to continue full steam ahead, but we do hope the governor might have a different view,” said Mudd.

The last day to register to vote for the November election is Monday, October 5.