Law enforcement officer involved in motorcycle crash on Katy Freeway

Officials say a Liberty County law enforcement officer was involved in a motorcycle crash on the Katy Freeway.

The crash has multiple westbound lanes of the I-10 Katy Freeway blocked at Kirkwood.

Police did not confirm which agency the officer is with. The officer's condition is unknown.

The right shoulder, right lane, and two center lanes of the Katy Freeway Westbound are shutdown at Kirkwood Road.

The westbound I-10 Katy Freeway Managed Lane is completely shut down after Kirkwood Road.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.