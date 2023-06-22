It’s time for good food and good vibes as Latin Restaurant Weeks (LRW) makes its way to Houston for it's fifth year.

From July 7 to 21, dozens of Latin chefs, restaurants, cafes, and other food places will be spotlighted across the Greater Houston area and be given a chance to show their unique food offerings and how they’ve become a part of the community.

These two weeks are the best chance to discover new Latin American flavors in the city.

SUGGESTED: Popular German craft coffee shop concept, Coffee Fellows, to open in Houston

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Hispanic population in Houston has grown to 44.5 percent, so LRW is a way to celebrate Houston's diversity.

"Each year brings a new level of excitement," said Karinn Chavarria, co-founder of Latin Restaurant Weeks. "In five short years, we’ve grown tremendously, which means our LRW participants are experiencing growth too. Seeing them return, especially those who have been with us since year one, has been heartwarming because we know this mission is making a difference. We can see the impact in action. We are able to support these businesses through inflation, rising food costs, and the varying factors over the years that have affected the industry. This year, we’ll be able to double the impact with twice as many participants from last year where we’re expecting more than 100 to onboard."

FOOD: Food allergies more common among Hispanic, Black and Asian individuals, study finds

Restaurants featuring cuisines from different countries will be participating this year such as Andes Cafe, El Meson, Tacos Del Julio, Gusto Gourmet, Ojo de Agua, Space City Birria Tacos, Dominican soul food restaurant Comfort Foodies, vegan eatery Veegos, Cranky Carrot Juice Company, Big Owl Craft Brew House, and many more.

Diners can visit their favorite Latin restaurants participating or find hidden gems that might become their new favorite places to grab a bite.

Latin Restaurant Week is also a part of the non-profit Feed The Soul Foundation , which supports marginalized entrepreneurs in the culinary industry, and is granting $40,000 in grants to four Houston-based, Latin-owned restaurants, awarded $10,000 each, to invest within their business.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"We are thrilled to partner with Latin Restaurant Weeks once again," said Warren Luckett, co-founder of Feed The Soul Foundation. "Through our collaboration last year, we were able to provide LRW participants with invaluable support in areas such as brand development, operating procedures, and business expansion. Latin Restaurant Weeks goes beyond being a marketing vehicle; it fosters connections for restaurateurs, granting them access to vital resources, industry experts, and financial assistance opportunities."

Businesses interested in participating this year can choose to join free of charge or at a premium level of $250. Businesses can register until July 5 online or by email.