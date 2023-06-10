article

Houston residents will soon be able to enjoy a taste of Germany, as one of the country's most popular craft coffee shop concepts launches its first U.S. location in Bellaire.

Coffee Fellows recently celebrated its 24th anniversary and as part of the festivities, will be making its American debut on Bissonnet St. on June 14 at 7 a.m.

The location will give customers a sneak peek into cozy European coffee house experiences with hand-made, sustainably sourced coffees, teas, bowls, and breakfasts as well as salads, fresh bagel sandwiches, and pastries.

Coffee Fellows (Photo courtesy of Andrew Hemingway via Heirloom Interactive)

Currently, Coffee Fellows, which was founded in 1999 in Munich, operates 230 stores in Germany and Europe. Additionally, there are about 18 outlets across Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, and Switzerland.

Wednesday's launch will be the first of many Houston-area locations to open in late Summer and early fall including Katy, River Oaks, and the Heights.

"Houston is a coffee-loving town, and we are excited that Coffee Fellows’ US expansion is starting here," Coffee Fellows COO Chris Fannin said in a press statement. "We are pleased that we’ll be roasting our coffee and sourcing our produce locally, to create a fresh, original menu that supports the community."

Coffee Fellows (Photo courtesy of Andrew Hemingway via Heirloom Interactive)

Despite the European appeal, Coffee Fellows notes in a press release it will rely on local ingredients as well as local vendors.

"We plan to customize our menu offerings to suit American preferences, but guests can anticipate the comfortable, friendly European ambiance our brand is known for, and feel confident in the mission of sustainability that is close to our hearts and is part of everything we do," Coffee Fellows CEO and Co-founder, Dr. Stefan Tewes explained. "We are excited to bring our European coffee concept to the United States as well as open our first ever drive-through stores, to better serve American urban communities."

Coffee Fellows (Photo courtesy of Andrew Hemingway via Heirloom Interactive)

To learn more about Coffee Fellows, visit their website. You can also get continuous updates by following Coffee Fellows on Instagram.