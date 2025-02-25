Latin Kings gang member, 2 others arrested in Galveston County

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Source: Galveston County Precinct 4 Constable Justin West)

Three people are set to be deported after an investigation in Galveston County.

What we know:

Galveston County Precinct 4 Constable Justin West released information on the arrest of three people.

West says his department was involved in a multi-day investigation with Homeland Security.

The investigation led to the arrest of a member of the gang, the Latin Kings.

Two others were arrested, including the brother of the gang member.

All three men are being processed for deportation and will be removed from the United States, according to West.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement has not released any information about what led them to the men.

The identities of the individuals have not been released.