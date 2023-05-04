Late-night Houston townhome fire sends 1 to hospital, damage estimated at $35K

article

One person was taken to the hospital following a late night townhome fire on Wednesday night in Houston.

Officials said the fire sparked up in the 9800 block of United Drive just before 11:45 p.m.

When firefighters arrive don the scene, they found a 1-story townhome on fire with a victim outside.

Crews were able to make an offensive attack on the fire, and it was quickly extinguished.

The room where the fire started suffered extensive damage and Houston Fire Department Arson investigators were requested to determine the cause and origin.

Authorities said estimated damage to the home is $35,000.