SWAT raid at Harris County bar operating after-hours; 3 arrested

The Brief Four people were detained during a SWAT raid at Las Potrancas Bar in northwest Harris County. Only three are facing arrest and charges at this time, according to HCSO Captain Mike Santos. Numerous complaints came in about the bar operating after-hours to sell and serve alcohol. Some of the complaints mentioned narcotics and possible human trafficking.



What we know:

Harris County Sheriff's Office Captain Mike Santos reported law enforcement received multiple complaints about Las Potrancas Bar & Hookah on Veterans Memorial Drive near the intersection of West Road.

According to Capt. Santos, these complaints alleged the bar would operate after hours from 2 to 7 a.m. There were claims the bar would sell and serve alcohol after hours. Some of the complaints also mentioned narcotics and possible human trafficking.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The operation was called a community impact operation with the assistance of TABC and the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

Four people were detained, and three of the four will be arrested and face charges.

What we don't know:

It's unsure of what official charges those arrested might face.