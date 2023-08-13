Large fire on Richey Street in Pasadena, fire crews working to extiguish

A vacant building in Pasadena caught fire on Sunday evening.

The fire department responded to the call at around 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Richey. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from the structure.

The fire was brought under control within an hour. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.