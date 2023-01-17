A Houston mother was sentenced to 40 years in prison for brutally killing her daughter.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday in a press release Laquita Lewis, 39, pleaded guilty to killing Fredericka Allen, 4.

Laquita Lewis (Photo courtesy of Harris County District Attorney's Office)

Back in June 2017, the mother of four stabbed her daughter to death at her apartment in the 5600 block of Timber Creek in northwest Harris Co.

Officials said Lewis called Fredericka's father to tell him "that the girl was now in heaven."

Fredericka Allen (Photo courtesy of Harris County District Attorney's Office)

We're told the 4-year-old's father later arrived and found her in a pool of her own blood.

"It is almost incomprehensible that a mother would brutally murder her own baby," Harris Co. DA Kim Ogg said. "This case was handled by experts in our mental health division to make sure justice was done, and we hope this result brings some closure to the father, siblings, and other family members of little Fredricka Allen."

Assistant DA Jeff Matovich, a chief in the Mental Health Division reportedly handled the case noted how the plea deal meant Lewis' sons and the rest of her family would not have to testify.

"It was important to Fredricka’s father that Laquita Lewis take responsibility for what she did," Matovich said. "No one can bring back his daughter, but he was satisfied with this resolution, especially the fact that Lewis cannot appeal."