Landing a job then losing it days later due to pandemic

For some Houston women searching for employment during the pandemic has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride. Experiencing ups and downs, finding work only to be let go days later. Through it all, Houston's Dress For Success is trying to be there for them.

“It's like yay congratulations you got the job but then it's like oh my goodness,” explains Client Services Coordinator Sophia Coleman because several Dress For Success clients have landed jobs since this COVID-19 chaos started, only to turn right around and get laid off because of it.

"We've had maybe four women who've called us to let us know since the pandemic began they started their job and then lost it within a week or two,” Coleman explains.

In fact, Dress For Success has been extremely busy and offering contactless curbside service since more than half of their previous clients are now looking for work again. "60% of them lost their job due to the pandemic,” says Coleman.

Jackie Wickliffe is one of them.

Before now, Wickliffe hasn't had to look for work in years but due to the COVID-19 outbreak she's been out of work since April. “Not having the certainty of income and the bills are still coming in. It's stressful,” says Wickliffe, who has a communications, writing, journalism background and now has enhanced skills working with social media.

She has once again shopped at Dress For Success. “They always make you look like a million bucks,” she says.

Wickliffe has accepted the organization's scholarship for Rice University's "Back To Work” course. “Some of the topics are networking, advanced job searching, how to stand out in a crowded marketplace,” explains Wickliffe. And now, even in a pandemic, she's encouraged she will find a job.

"I do strongly believe I have something to offer and I'm so excited at being able to utilize my skills in a new era".

Because the virus is so contagious Dress For Success is no longer accepting donated clothing or shoes. They are accepting cash. $100 typically pays for a woman's entire outfit, including jewelry, shoes and a suit.

Dress For Success is also partnering with HEB to give food to 50 families for the month of August.