La Marque man accused of killing mother, arrested after 2-day manhunt

A man accused of killing his mother at a La Marque home is now in custody after a two-day search that began with neighbors reporting loud banging and ended with his arrest in a nearby city, police said.

What we know:

Authorities identified the victim as 36-year-old Seakara Carter, who was found critically injured after officers responded to a disturbance call around 6:05 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 1200 block of Kirsten Street near Cedar. EMS attempted life-saving measures before transporting her to a hospital, where she later died.

Neighbors told FOX 26 they heard pounding noises and what sounded like a small blast as police surrounded the home after the shooting. Officers established a perimeter for hours, with hostage negotiators and the department’s Special Response Team attempting repeated "call-outs" and phone calls to reach a suspect inside.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers forced their way into the home but discovered the suspect — Keith Ray Smith Jr., Carter’s son — had already fled.

Some residents said Smith had only been seen around the neighborhood for a few weeks. One neighbor said learning that police believed he shot his own mother was troubling, adding, "If he shot his own mother, he’s not afraid." Others described Carter as a friendly, quiet neighbor who worked long days and routinely greeted people outside.

On Wednesday evening, a caller in Dickinson reported a possible sighting of Smith. Dickinson police located him, confirmed his identity, and detained him until La Marque officers arrived to take him into custody.

Smith is now held in La Marque on a murder charge with a $1 million bond, authorities said.

During a Thursday press conference, police confirmed the initial 911 call reporting the disturbance came from a younger sibling who said her brother arrived at the home with a gun.

La Marque police expressed condolences to Carter’s family, saying the community "shares in grief" over a life "taken too soon."

What we don't know:

Investigators declined to answer several questions, including whether a firearm was recovered, whether Smith lived at the home, whether he had a mental health history, or where the 911 caller was located when the call was made.