Lamar CISD investigating after inappropriate photo of staff member was circulated

By
Published 
HOUSTON - Lamar Consolidated Independent School District officials are investigating after an inappropriate photo of a staff member was circulated. 

School officials said the photo was sent out via AirDrop and social media. 

Officials added the photograph was retrieved by a student who accessed the employee's office and school-issued device, which was logged into a person iCloud account. 

We're told the device was not a student device. 

Following an investigation, school officials said those involved will receive the appropriate discipline in accordance with the district's code of conduct. 