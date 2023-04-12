Lamar CISD investigating after inappropriate photo of staff member was circulated
HOUSTON - Lamar Consolidated Independent School District officials are investigating after an inappropriate photo of a staff member was circulated.
School officials said the photo was sent out via AirDrop and social media.
Officials added the photograph was retrieved by a student who accessed the employee's office and school-issued device, which was logged into a person iCloud account.
We're told the device was not a student device.
Following an investigation, school officials said those involved will receive the appropriate discipline in accordance with the district's code of conduct.