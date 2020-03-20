Lakewood Church holds emergency blood drive

article

Those looking for a way to help during the COVID-19 outbreak can start by donating blood at Lakewood Church.

Lakewood Church is partnering with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center to hold an emergency blood drive on Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The U.S. is now facing a severe blood shortage due to a large number of blood drive cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic according to the American Red Cross. The U.S. Surgeon General is urging healthy, eligible adults to act by giving blood.

Houston, which is home to the nation's largest medical center, could be impacted if residents don't contribute to fill the tremendous need.

Mobile blood donation buses will be located on-site. The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is following all CDC recommendations to provide a clean environment for donations.

Drive-up appointments will be available at Lakewood located at 3700 Southwest Freeway. To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit their website, which will have details such as the hours of operation and other important information.

