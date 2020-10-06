Lake Jackson water boil notice lifted after brain-eating amoeba found in water system

Lake Jackson has lifted the city's water boil notice nearly two weeks after a brain-eating amoeba was found in its water system.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality announced on Tuesday night that disinfectant residuals were above the state’s required standards throughout the city’s water system.

Microbiological samples were also collected and confirmed Lake Jackson's drinking water was negative for harmful bacteria.

City officials say this means that tap water is now safe to drink without boiling first.

Residents are urged to continue to avoid getting water up into their noses to reduce the risk of Naegleria fowleri infection.

The TCEQ has required the city to continue the free chlorine disinfection process for at least 60 more days or as long as necessary to fully remedy the detection of the Naegleria fowleri ameba in the water. The TCEQ and the City of Lake Jackson will continue to closely monitor the public water supply on a daily basis for compliance with state and federal drinking water standards to ensure the water is safe to drink.

Officials made the discovery after 6-year-old Josiah Mcintyre died from a brain-eating amoeba. Then, some water samples across the city tested positive for the amoeba, including a water hose outside the boy’s home, a civic center fountain, and a fire hydrant.

Several agencies were involved in the investigation which lead to a water boil notice and a Disaster Declaration from Texas Governor Greg Abbott for Brazoria County.

Bottled water distribution was available to residents and will continue until Friday at 7 p.m. unless supplies run out.

