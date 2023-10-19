Lake Jackson museum vandalized, authorities searching for suspects

The Lake Jackson Police Department needs your help locating a suspect or suspects involved in the vandalism at the Lake Jackson museum.

According to authorities, between the hours of 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct 12 and 8 a.m. Sunday, October 14, the Alden B. Dow Office Museum was vandalized.

Photos of the vandalism (Source: Alden B. Dow Office Museum)

The museum said on Facebook, "We believe that our historic building was used to hurt someone else, and we were not targeted directly. However, we are left to clean up the mess."

Officials said when officers arrived to the museum, they found the outside of the building had been spray-painted with vulgar language.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Police said the estimated value of damage to the property is valued at $3,000, which makes this incident a state jail felony.

If you have any information that could help in identifying the suspect or suspects involved in this investigation, please contact Det. Cpl. Spatafore at (979) 415-2700.