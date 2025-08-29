Lake Conroe drowning: Man drowns after trying to retrieve hat that blew off

The Brief A man has died following an incident that occurred on Lake Conroe on Friday afternoon, officials said. Authorities said a 34-year-old man's hat blew off as they were returning to April Plaza Marina. The victim was taken to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.



A man has died following an incident that occurred on Lake Conroe on Friday afternoon, officials said.

What we know:

Officials stated that a little before 3 p.m., two men and a woman were returning to April Plaza Marina.

Authorities said a 34-year-old man's hat blew off. Officials said the boat turned around to go retrieve it, and that's when the 34-year-old man jumped into the lake. However, officials said, he had issues causing the second man to jump in.

Officials said that due to the panic of the 34-year-old man, the second man was unable to help.

Authorities said the man who initially jumped into the lake went underwater. That's when the woman on the boat threw a life vest to the second man, and helped him onto the boat.

Officials said using side scan sonar, they located the victim about two hours later and recovered the man's body.

The victim was taken to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The victim was taken to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release the victim's name.