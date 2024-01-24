Lake Conroe has been temporarily closed due to high lake levels and the possibility of submerged objects and other debris, officials say.

According to the San Jacinto River Authority, rainfall and runoff has positioned the lake level at approximately two feet over the lake’s normal conservation pool of 201’ mean sea level.

SJRA says they are currently releasing water from the dam to gradually lower the level back to a conservation pool of 201’ mean sea level.

Officials say the current level poses safety risks for boaters like docks, bulkheads, small islands and other structures that are fully submerged. There may also be debris floating in water due to high winds and rapidly-flowing water from local streams.

Residents are also advised to be cautious of electrical outlets and equipment that may be coming into contact with water.

For real-time information on Lake Conroe levels, releases, rainfall totals, or stream flows visit www.SJRA.net.