Lainey Wilson's Woodlands concert rescheduled to November

The Brief Country star Lainey Wilson has postponed her Saturday show to Nov. 1. Wilson shared on social media that she had lost her voice. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new show date.



Country star Lainey Wilson announced on social media that she has to postpone her Saturday concert in The Woodlands.

Lainey Wilson: Woodlands concert postponed

What we know:

The "Somewhere Over Laredo" singer was scheduled to perform at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion on Saturday night.

However, Wilson announced that she had to postpone the show to November 1st.

(Photo credit: Instragam/@laineywilson)

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new show date, according to Wilson and the Pavillion.

What they're saying:

The singer shared on her Instagram story that she was unable to perform since she lost her voice.

"I was hoping that I would have a voice by showtime, and the truth is its only gotten worse, and I want to give y'all the best show that I possibly can," Wilson said. "Please know that I am deeply sorry for any inconvenience that this has caused to you and your family."