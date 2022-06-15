Expand / Collapse search

La Porte police searching for suspects following road rage incident

La Porte
LA PORTE, Texas - The La Porte Police Department needs your help locating the suspects involved in a road rage incident that occurred on Wednesday afternoon. 

Authorities said the incident occurred between 4 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. somewhere on the southbound lanes of SH 146 between Baytown and Barbours Cut Road in La Porte. 

Police said one victim, who was driving a white Ford F-150, was shot during the confrontation. 

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark gray color pickup truck with dark tinted windows. 

If you have any information, contact Detective Dutch Lane at (281) 842-3141