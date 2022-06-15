La Porte police searching for suspects following road rage incident

article

The La Porte Police Department needs your help locating the suspects involved in a road rage incident that occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the incident occurred between 4 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. somewhere on the southbound lanes of SH 146 between Baytown and Barbours Cut Road in La Porte.

MORE LA PORTE NEWS

Police said one victim, who was driving a white Ford F-150, was shot during the confrontation.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark gray color pickup truck with dark tinted windows.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

If you have any information, contact Detective Dutch Lane at (281) 842-3141.