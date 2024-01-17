La Porte ISD breaks ground on Bulldog Stadium site

The La Porte ISD Board of Trustees have broken ground on the site of Bulldog Stadium and Bulldog Development Center.

The event to mark the momentous occasion occurred last week.

Voters in May 2023 overwhelmingly supported a $235M bond proposal, which included the replacement of Bulldog Stadium and the addition of the Bulldog Development Center, a multipurpose facility that will include professional development space for 500 people.

"Today marks a new chapter for La Porte ISD and the La Porte community as a whole," said Board President Danny Hanks. "Bulldog Stadium will lend itself available to every student, every day, and will be truly utilized as an outside classroom by several hundred students a week."

The new Bulldog Stadium, which will sit on the site of the previous facility, will include enhanced accessibility features, an eight-lane track, and an observation deck, among other upgrades. The expanded track will enable La Porte ISD to host UIL-sanctioned track meets; the observation deck will be used for marching band contests.

"As stewards of education in La Porte ISD, we recognize the importance of investing in our facilities to create an environment where students can thrive academically and athletically," said Superintendent Dr. Walter Jackson. "The groundbreaking ceremony marks a pivotal moment in our ongoing efforts to provide the best possible resources for our students and community."