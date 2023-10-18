La Porte diesel truck fire spread to nearby marsh, black smoke seen
HOUSTON - La Porte fire crews are working to put out a large grass fire on Tuesday.
Around 2: 46 p.m., La Porte and Port of Houston fire departments responded to Spillman's Island for a diesel truck fire east of the Fred Hartman Bridge.
The flames reportedly spread to the marsh and have become a priority to put out.
La Porte says they have requested mutual aid from Pasadena, Deer Park, Highlands, and Webster fire departments.
The community does not have to take any action, officials say.