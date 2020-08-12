Kroger issues recall for 17 cheese spreads and dips due to salmonella concerns

article

Kroger issued a recall notice for 17 varieties of cheese spreads and dips due to concerns about possible salmonella contamination.

According to Kroger, the affected products are being recalled because they contain onion and may be contaminated with salmonella – which could result in severe illness to those who may consume the product.

The recall affects the products sold at Kroger stores located in Tennessee's Greater Memphis area, Arkansas, Mississippi, Western Kentucky, North Carolina, Virginia, Eastern West Virginia, Eastern Kentucky, Southeastern Ohio, Texas and Louisiana, as well as, Frys, Fred Meyer and Smiths stores.

Customers who purchased any of the recalled items between May 15, 2020, and August 6, 2020, should not eat the product. The product can be returned to the store for a full refund.

Consumers may contact Kroger Customer Call Center at 800-576-4377.

The following products, in a variety of sizes, have been recalled:

MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP – UPC 207083-00000

MURRAY’S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP – UPC 207181-00000

MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP – UPC 207182-00000

MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP – UPC 207185-00000

JARLSBERG DIP – UPC 207201-00000

AFIN JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD KIT – UPC 216407-20000

LCCV PIMENTO CHEESE DIP – UPC 226481-60000

DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP – UPC 236293-70000

DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP – UPC 236294-70000

DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP – UPC 236295-70000

DELI JARLSBERG DIP – UPC 237462-40000

JARLSBERG DIP – UPC 247199-00000

DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP – UPC 286292-70000

DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP – UPC 286462-20000

DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD KIT – UPC 295095-50000

DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD KIT – UPC 295408-50000

DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD KIT – UPC 2954095-0000