Kolache Factory closing dining rooms across Texas

Katy-based Kolache Factory has announced it is closing dining rooms at its restaurants across the state of Texas, effective immediately.

Kolache Factory says that for the safety of its employees and customers, their stores will move to carry-out, delivery or drive-through service only. Customers are also encouraged to preorder by calling ahead or ordering online.

“Kolache Factory is taking the preemptive step of shutting down dining rooms at all locations so we can protect our customers and employees as much as possible, encourage social distance, yet still serve our communities fresh made kolaches,” said Dawn Nielsen, Kolache Factory COO. “We understand this is a scary time, but we are committed to doing our part to protect one another and our economy; together we will get through it. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this challenging time.”

In addition to closing dining rooms, self-serve beverage stations will be closed to customers, employees will serve everything at the counter and bathrooms will be for employees only.

Locations outside of Texas will comply with specific state-mandated regulations. Kolache Factory says that in Texas, their goal is to make the front door the one and only touchpoint, which will be cleaned frequently.

