'Knife-wielding suspect' hit, killed by car in southwest Houston: police

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly crash in southwest Houston, where ‘a knife-wielding suspect' was hit by a car.

Details are scarce, as it's an active investigation, so it's unclear exactly what caused the entire incident.

What we do know, however, is it happened in the 9700 block of Beechnut St. where the Houston Police Department says a call came in a little after 1:15 p.m. for a suspicious person with a weapon.

Officials said the suspect was "wandering in the middle of the street," when they were hit by a vehicle that kept ongoing. The knife-wielder was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no description shared of the vehicle or the driver.

No other information was made available, as of this writing, but FOX 26 will continue to make updates to this story as it continues to develop.