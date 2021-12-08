Klein ISD: 'Student of interest' expelled following Klein Cain HS threats

Klein ISD says a "student of interest" has been identified and expelled following an investigation into social media threats at Klein Cain High School.

In a notice to the families of Klein Cain students, the district said administrators and district police were aware of social media posts circulating that referenced an unknown person making a threat against the campus.

The district said the threats were not believed to be credible, but an investigation was launched and police presence was increased on campus.

In a follow-up, the district said that Klein ISD police worked with the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office and the FBI to identify a student of interest.

"Criminal charges are pending on the identified student. Additionally, Klein ISD administration has emergency expelled the student in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct," the district said in the notice to parents.

The district says they are continuing to "investigate and take appropriate action on these threats." Klein ISD police and Pct. 4 constables will maintain a visible presence on campus.

The district also says backpacks will not be allowed for the remainder of the semester, but students can bring their laptops for learning and a small clutch bag.

Discussing the recent threats on Wednesday, Klein ISD PD Chief David Kimberly said, "The situation that we've been facing at Klein Cain the last couple of days with the internet, the anonymous threats, with the social media posting, those are not unique to Klein Cain or any Klein school. Those are actually a national trend right now, and it's very disturbing. I've been in contact with chiefs and school districts around the state all reaching out and sharing with me their own stories of facing the same thing."

Chief Kimberly stressed to students that, "this is not a prank. This is not a joke. This is not something to get more likes or more shares."

"This is not the way to do this, because you might get notoriety, but it's not going to be the kind of notoriety you're looking for," Chief Kimberly said. "Our team will track it down, we will investigate."

The district encourages families to speak to their children about the serious nature of making threats.

Anyone with knowledge of threats is encouraged to inform campus administration, the Klein ISD Police Department 24/7 at 832-249-4266, or use the Keep Klein Safe anonymous reporting tool to send information via the web at https://kleinisd.net/keepkleinsafe.