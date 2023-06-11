Did you think that firefighters just put out fires and rescue cats out of trees? Well, they do more than that!

SUGGESTED: Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. teams up with Big Brothers Big Sisters in Houston

According to the Klein Fire Department, firefighters sprang into action to save a ‘kittyzen’ that was stuck in the undercarriage of a vehicle at the Jack-in-the-Box off of FM 2920 and the Grand Parkway.

Officials with Klein Engine came to the rescue of the ‘kittyzen.’

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Great job guys!!