Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. teams up with Big Brothers Big Sisters in Houston

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. is teaming up with the Big Brother Big Sister of Houston in their search for a few good men; a few hundred to be exact.

MORE STORIES INVOLVING HOUSTON ASTROS

McCullers and the organization have kicked off the 30 men in 30 days recruitment campaign to strike out the waiting list of over 500 young Houston men.

The group hopes to match those in need of mentoring. Organizers say the need is great, and to process to sign up is an easy one.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

There is a wide variety in which mentors can pitch in including community-based, which is a more in-person mentorship as well as a Mentor 2.0, in which Bigs and Littles meet up digitally.

To learn more about the program, click here.

